US advises citizens avoiding travel to Turkey

The US Department of State advised US citizens not to travel to Turkey due to the threat of terrorism, according the Department of State’s message.

It was recommended to carefully consider the need to travel to Turkey at this time, and avoid travel to southeast Turkey, AzVision.az reports.

The Department of State advised avoiding popular tourist areas, public spaces and following the instructions of the local authorities in emergency situations.

It also placed restrictions on official travel by US government personnel to Istanbul and to certain areas in southeast Turkey.

News.Az

