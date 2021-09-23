US aerospace giant Boeing says it will build drones in Australia

Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing has announced plans to build a new type of drone military aircraft in Australia, Al Jazeera reports.

Boeing said on Wednesday that it has selected Toowoomba city in Queensland state as the final assembly point for its unmanned Loyal Wingman planes. The first test flights were completed earlier this year.

The announcement comes less than a week after the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced a new security alliance that will supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The deal was condemned by China and has heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

