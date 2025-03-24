US airstrike on residential building in Yemen’s capital kills several

US airstrikes hit a residential building in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Sunday night, with the Houthi group reporting fatalities from the attack.

Several people were killed and injured in the strikes that targeted the Asr neighborhood of the Maeen district in Sanaa, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The broadcaster said US warplanes also launched airstrikes in Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, but no information was yet available regarding injuries.

News.Az