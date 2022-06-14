US Ambassador to NATO: "Additional assistance to Ukraine will be discussed"

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will attend the third meeting of the Contact Group of Defense Ministers in support of Ukraine in Brussels on June 15, US Ambassador to NATO Julianna Smith said at an online briefing, News.az reports.

She said that the latest situation in Ukraine will be discussed and assessed at the meeting: "The United States and its partners will assess the situation and discuss the latest needs of Ukraine. This is the main goal of the Contact Group. We will discuss the issue of additional assistance."

The US diplomat answered a question on Sweden and Finland's application for membership. He noted that there is a dialogue on this issue in various formats: "The two countries are working together with Turkey, holding a dialogue on Turkey's concerns. Discussions are also underway at the bilateral level. For example, the United States has discussed this issue with Turkey. At the same time, other countries are working to play a constructive role, taking into account Turkey's concerns. The process, the dialogue will continue. I can't say a word in terms of time, but behind closed doors we are discussing Turkey's concerns. We are interested in discussing the concerns expressed by Turkey and finding a solution."

News.Az