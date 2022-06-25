US and four other countries form Pacific alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia, the UK, New Zealand, the US and Japan have formed a new alliance in the Pacific, News.Az reports citing the website of the White House.

The Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) partnership is aimed at developing effective cooperation and support for the island states of the region.

“Today, our five countries launched an inclusive, informal mechanism to support Pacific priorities more effectively and efficiently: the Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP). This new initiative builds on our longstanding commitment to the region. We are united in our shared determination to support a region that benefits the peoples of the Pacific. We are also united in how we realize this vision - according to principles of Pacific regionalism, sovereignty, transparency, accountability, and most of all, led and guided by the Pacific Islands,” reads the document.

“Together and individually, our five countries will enhance our existing efforts to support Pacific priorities, in line with the Pacific Islands Forum’s upcoming 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.”

News.Az