U.S and France discussed new sanctions against Russia

Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, spoke by phone with Mr. Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, said the Foreign Ministry of France, News.az reports.

During the phone call, new sanctions against Russia were discussed.

Furthermore, the ministers discussed the Ukraine conflict.

Le Drian noted France's efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Anthony Blinken and Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed issues related to expanding Western military aid to Ukraine.


