U.S. and Iran report ‘progress’ in nuclear negotiations

U.S. and Iranian officials reported "progress" on Saturday during the second round of negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration’s special envoy for the Middle East, represented the U.S., with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the other side, News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

A delegation from Oman acted as the intermediary between the U.S. and Iranian teams, which were seated in separate rooms at the Omani Embassy in Rome’s Camilluccia neighborhood.

After the meeting, a senior Trump administration official told the Associated Press that the two sides “made very good progress in our direct and indirect discussions.” The reference to “direct” discussions suggests that Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Araghchi, as they did during last week’s first round of talks in Oman, spoke face to face for at least a brief period of time.

Such direct conversations are notable because the U.S. and Iran have not had formal diplomatic relations since 1980, just after Iran’s Islamic revolution.

In a post on X after Saturday’s talks, Mr. Araghchi also struck a positive note.

“Relatively positive atmosphere in Rome has enabled progress on principles and objectives of a possible deal,” he wrote.

The talks come amid warnings from President Trump that he’s willing to use military force to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and against the backdrop of potential Israeli strikes to achieve that goal.

Still, Mr. Trump indicated on Friday he has faith that negotiations, not military action, can be the answer. “I’m for stopping Iran, very simply, from having a nuclear weapon,” the president said. “I want Iran to be great and prosperous and terrific.”

One of the central issues is Iran’s uranium enrichment. Rafael Grossi, director of the watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency, was also in Rome over the weekend. Before traveling there, he was in Tehran to meet with top Iranian officials.

Mr. Grossi’s public comments seem to suggest that, at least from the IAEA’s perspective, the goal is to limit Iran’s nuclear enrichment, not eliminate it entirely.

“Cooperation with [the IAEA] is indispensable to provide credible assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program at a time when diplomacy is urgently needed,” he said on X.

That position could put him at odds with the Trump administration. Earlier this week, Mr. Witkoff indicated that all of Iran’s nuclear-enrichment activities, including the enrichment of uranium, would not continue under the terms of a new nuclear deal.

“A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East — meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program,” Mr. Witkoff posted on X. “It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do.”

Yet just a day before that X post, Mr. Witkoff suggested in an interview with Fox News that Iran would be allowed to enrich uranium up to 3.67%, but no higher.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed by the U.S. under President Barack Obama, limited Iran’s uranium enrichment to that 3.67% level, which is enough to produce nuclear power but not enough for a weapon. In exchange for those limits, the U.S. lifted some economic sanctions on Tehran.

Mr. Trump pulled the U.S. out of that deal during his first term, joining other critics in saying that agreement left open pathways for Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb and also did not address Tehran’s support for terrorist groups, among other shortcomings.

There seems to be a significant gap between the two sides on the specifics of a deal. Mr. Witkoff’s comments suggest the U.S. wants a deal much tougher than the JCPOA, but Mr. Araghchi indicated the terms of that past agreement would no longer be acceptable to Iran.

“We made clear how many in Iran believe that the JCPOA is no longer good enough for us,” he said.

Mr. Araghchi added that “initiation of expert level track will begin in coming days,” an apparent reference to more detailed, technical talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations.

Iran’s nuclear program has been accelerating leading up to its negotiations with the U.S.

In February, the IAEA said Iran has more than 600 pounds of uranium enriched up to 60%. That was an increase of 204 pounds since the IAEA’s previous report in November, showing the rapid acceleration of Iran’s enrichment.

That 60% material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Iran has indicated it will not give up its nuclear program entirely.

“We are fully prepared to pursue a peaceful resolution for Iran’s peaceful nuclear program,” Mr. Araghchi said Friday before traveling to Rome for the talks.

“If there is similar willingness on the other side, and they refrain from making unreasonable and unrealistic demands, I believe reaching an agreement is likely,” he said, according to English-language media translations of his remarks.

News.Az