US and UK strike deal on zero tariffs for pharmaceuticals

The US has agreed to exempt the UK from threatened trade tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

The announcement was made following months of uncertainty over whether exports from the UK, and elsewhere across Europe, would be subject to steep charges, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the US "will work to ensure that UK citizens have access to latest pharmaceutical breakthroughs".

US President Donald Trump has long complained that Europe does not pay enough for US drugs.

America and the UK agreed in May to seek a deal on the proviso that firms secured a better operating environment in Britain. Criticism includes the concern that firms lose out on revenue due to a pricing regime which prioritises low costs for the NHS over incentives to invest. In October, the science minister Patrick Vallance told MPs, as talks with the US continued, that many drugs available in the UK would see an "inevitable" price increase.

