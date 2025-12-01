Starmer defends budget, rejects misleading claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is proud of his government’s budget and denied accusations that the public was misled about the country’s finances. Speaking in London, he defended the “fair choices” in the plan and backed Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, who is accused by opposition parties of overstating a fiscal black hole ahead of the Nov. 26 budget.

Starmer said the measures, which avoid an income tax rise but increase other taxes, will help reduce child poverty, protect public services and strengthen economic stability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He insisted voters would feel positive change over the next year as Britain “gets back on track.”

Reeves has rejected allegations that she misled the public after the official budget watchdog suggested public finances were healthier than she had implied. Opposition parties, including the Conservatives and Reform UK, have called for her resignation and urged an ethics probe.

Starmer detailed the internal discussions behind the budget, saying earlier forecasts pointed to a £16 billion productivity loss that forced ministers to consider raising income tax before later data showed it wasn’t necessary. He maintained that “there was no misleading.”

The prime minister shifted focus to future plans, pledging to cut red tape, reform welfare and rebuild ties with the European Union. With local elections looming in 2026 and Labour trailing in some polls, Starmer said his policies will “bit by bit” restore national confidence and growth.

