US announces $25m reward for arrest of Venezuelan President Maduro

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has announced an increased $25m (£20.4m) reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the day he was sworn in for a third six-year term in office.

The inauguration ceremony was overshadowed by recrimination from the international community and Venezuelan opposition leaders, News.Az reports, citing BBC.Rewards have also been offered for information leading to the arrest and or conviction of Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello. A new reward of up to $15m for Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino has also been offered.The UK also issued sanctions on 15 top Venezuelan officials, including judges, members of the security forces and military officials.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said those sanctioned were responsible for "undermining democracy, the rule of law, and human rights violations".Foreign Secretary David Lammy went on to describe Maduro's regime as "fraudulent".Also on Friday, the EU said it was extending "restrictive measures" against Venezuela because of "the lack of progress... leading to the restoration of democracy and the rule of law". The bloc also sanctioned a further 15 Venezuelan officials.Canada also imposed fresh sanctions in what Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly called Maduro's "shameless actions".Joly said Canada "will not tolerate the erosion of the democratic process or the repression of citizens seeking to express their rights".Maduro and his government have repeatedly denounced many of the allegations made by Western countries and opposition leaders.

News.Az