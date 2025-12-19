US appeals court ruling protecting Harvard’s $2b funding

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. government has appealed a court ruling that blocked the Trump administration from cutting $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard University. The appeal, filed with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, challenges a September decision that marked a major legal victory for the Ivy League school.

The funding dispute arose after the administration claimed Harvard failed to address harassment of Jewish students, prompting hundreds of grant cancellations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Harvard sued, arguing the cuts were unlawful, placing the case at the center of a broader conflict over federal funding and university policies.

