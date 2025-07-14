Australia fires first HIMARS rocket in joint war drill with U.S. and allies

Australia fires first HIMARS rocket in joint war drill with U.S. and allies

Australia fired its first HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) rocket on home soil on Monday, joining U.S. and Singapore forces in a live-fire exercise as part of the Talisman Sabre 2025 war games.

The long-range system, capable of striking targets up to 400 km away, was used in northern Queensland alongside U.S. F-35B fighter jets and other long-range weapons. The joint drill reflects growing military cooperation among Indo-Pacific allies in response to regional tensions, particularly China’s military expansion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Up to 40,000 troops from 19 nations are participating in this year’s Talisman Sabre exercise, Australia’s largest military drill, stretching from Christmas Island to the Coral Sea.

Australian Army Brigadier Nick Wilson highlighted the strategic importance of HIMARS, calling it part of a broader “strategy of denial” to protect the Indo-Pacific. The live-fire event was observed by Australian Governor General Sam Mostyn and Defence Chief Admiral David Johnston.

Australia has committed to a A$74 billion investment in missile systems, including the acquisition of 42 HIMARS units from Lockheed Martin, two of which were delivered in April.

