+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the US Army has been excluded from peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, as reported by Pete Hegseth.

Dan Driscoll, seen as the rising star of the Pentagon, was “reeled in” by the increasingly paranoid defence secretary, News.Az reports citing The Telegraph.

Mr Driscoll, a former soldier, was cut out of negotiations by Mr Hegseth after he was seen to overstep his brief, it is understood.

On Thursday, diplomatic sources thought the defence secretary would attend talks in his place, although that is no longer the case, it is understood.

“He was seen to be exerting himself a bit too much, and he had his hand slapped,” a person close to the fallout said.

While the Pentagon under Mr Hegseth’s direction has descended into a bed of paranoia, chaos and controversy, Mr Driscoll had – until now – largely managed to steer clear of the mudslinging.

Already a close friend of JD Vance, the vice-president, his stock had been quickly rising within the Trump administration, and he was becoming increasingly favoured by the Europeans for his experience and level-headedness.

This led him to take on high-profile roles during the peace talks.

News.Az