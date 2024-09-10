US breaches treaty with Russia: Plans to deploy banned missile system on Japanese territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States plans to deploy missile systems (MRC Typhon system) banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on Japanese territory, News.Az reports citing The Japan Times .

The United States continues to deploy medium-range missile systems in the Asia-Pacific region, taking advantage of the fact that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is no longer in effect. The Americans made their first attempt in the Philippines, where the MRC Typhon was deployed as part of joint exercises. Now it is Japan's turn. The system deployed on its territory is capable of hitting targets in the DPRK, China and Russia.We would be very interested in seeing a multi-domain task force operating from Japan. We have made it clear to the Japanese Self-Defense Forces that we are interested in this. The deployment will proceed at the pace of the Japanese government, - said US Secretary of the Army Christine Warmuth.The MRC Typhon is the US military's first medium-range missile system developed in more than 30 years and after the end of the INF Treaty. Work on it allegedly only began in 2020 and was completed in just two years.The mobile complex is a trailer with four Mk 41 universal vertical launchers installed on it. Two types of ship missiles in service with the US Navy are declared as ammunition: the Tomahawk cruise missile and the multipurpose (anti-aircraft) supersonic Standard SM-6. The range of the first in the Block IV and V variant with a non-nuclear warhead is 1800 km, the second - up to 460 km. In the future, the complex can use other missiles, including hypersonic ones, developed for the Mk 41 universal launcher.

