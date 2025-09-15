US, Britain to announce more than $10 billion in deals during Trump visit

The United States and Britain plan to announce more than $10 billion in economic deals this week as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit, senior U.S. officials said on Monday, News.az reports citing BBC.

The two governments are expected to seal a trade agreement with three pillars: a new science and technology partnership to strengthen the tech sectors of both countries, cooperation in civil nuclear power, and advances in defense technology cooperation, the officials said in a telephone briefing.

Several U.S. tech business leaders are expected to be in attendance for the state visit, the officials said.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are to arrive late on Tuesday for talks with King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday at Windsor Castle and a state dinner that evening.

Trump will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday and they plan a joint news conference. Trump returns to Washington on Thursday night.