U.S. calls Iranian demand to end nuclear probes 'unreasonable'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran said on Thursday it saw no point reviving a 2015 nuclear pact without guarantees the United States would not withdraw again and unless U.N. inspectors close probes of Tehran's atomic program, a stance a U.S. official rejected as "unreasonable," News.az reports citing Reuters.

Signaling failure of attempts at the United Nations General Assembly to overcome an impasse, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: "What is the use of having a revived deal without assuring guarantees that the U.S. will not violate again?"

News.Az