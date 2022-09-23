Yandex metrika counter

U.S. calls Iranian demand to end nuclear probes 'unreasonable'

  • World
  • Share
U.S. calls Iranian demand to end nuclear probes 'unreasonable'

Iran said on Thursday it saw no point reviving a 2015 nuclear pact without guarantees the United States would not withdraw again and unless U.N. inspectors close probes of Tehran's atomic program, a stance a U.S. official rejected as "unreasonable," News.az reports citing Reuters.

Signaling failure of attempts at the United Nations General Assembly to overcome an impasse, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: "What is the use of having a revived deal without assuring guarantees that the U.S. will not violate again?"


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      