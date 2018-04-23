US calls on Armenian government to show restraint

+ ↺ − 16 px

US embassy in Armenia has called on the Armenian government to show restraint, TASS reports.

"We urge the government to show restraint to allow for peaceful protest," the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

"We are concerned over reports of violence against journalists and demonstrators; we emphasize the need for those responsible for violence against demonstrators to be held accountable under the law," the embassy said.

News.Az

