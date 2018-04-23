Yandex metrika counter

US calls on Armenian government to show restraint

US embassy in Armenia has called on the Armenian government to show restraint, TASS reports.

"We urge the government to show restraint to allow for peaceful protest," the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

"We are concerned over reports of violence against journalists and demonstrators; we emphasize the need for those responsible for violence against demonstrators to be held accountable under the law," the embassy said.

News.Az


