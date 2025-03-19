US Capitol police refute claim about armed man in room with Trump

US Capitol police refute claim about armed man in room with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Capitol Police denied a claim made by Roger Stone that a man with a firearm was in the same room as President Donald Trump during his address to Congress.

"We have no indication that any of this is true or accurate," U.S. Capitol Police said, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

Media personality Alex Jones, who has a history of promoting conspiracy theories, interviewed Stone on X on Tuesday.

Stone, a political consultant, said an individual "got a gun into the Capitol" on the night of Trump's address and "was in the same room with the president." Trump spoke at the Capitol on March 4.

"This is very, very scary to me," Stone said.

Trump's address to Congress was the first of his second term. The speech covered a wide range of topics, including immigration, the economy and government spending.

Stone said he broke the story with Troy Smith at Slingshot News. The outlet reported that a man was arrested at the Capitol building for possession of a firearm.

"I really think this is a gigantic problem," Stone said.

Firearms, dangerous weapons, explosives, or incendiary devices are prohibited are prohibited on Capitol grounds, according to the U.S. Capitol Police website.

"Failure to adhere to these established regulations can result in arrest, fine and/or imprisonment, as well as the confiscation and/or destruction of the item," police said.

Stone also commented on the appointment of a new Secret Service director.

"I pray that the change of leadership at Secret Service and hopefully a cleaning out of the Secret Service will afford the president the protection that he absolutely needs," Stone said.

Stone worked on Trump's campaign prior to the 2016 election. In 2019, Stone was indicted on charges of witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding and five counts of making false statements. He was convicted on all seven counts and sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Trump commuted Stone's sentence in July 2020. He pardoned Stone four months later.

News.Az