U.S. carrier strike group moving to the Middle East
Source: CNN

A U.S. carrier strike group is moving from the South China Sea to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, multiple sources reported on Wednesday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

"The U.S. is moving a carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the CENTCOM area of responsibility," Kellie Meyer, a NewsNation reporter, posted on X.


