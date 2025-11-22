US, China hold 'frank and constructive' maritime security talks in Hawaii

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and China held “frank and constructive” maritime security talks in Hawaii this week, the Chinese navy said on Saturday, as the two countries continue restoring military communications after months of heightened trade tensions.

The working-level meetings were held from Nov. 18 to 20, according to a statement posted on the official social media account of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

These talks — part of the twice-yearly Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) working group — follow a similar session in April, the first since the start of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term.

China said both sides exchanged views on current maritime and air security issues. The statement also criticized U.S. freedom-of-navigation operations in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, waters Beijing claims as its own.

The PLA Navy said it “resolutely opposes any infringement and provocation” referring to U.S. naval and aerial transits through the contested regions.

Officials also reviewed “typical cases of naval and air encounters” between the two militaries, with the aim of ensuring safer and more professional interactions among frontline forces, according to the statement.

Last month, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth raised concerns over China’s activities in the South China Sea and near Taiwan in a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun.

China has increased its military, naval and coast guard presence around Taiwan, which it claims as part of its territory — a position Taiwan’s government firmly rejects.

The Pentagon continues to push for more communication with Beijing, seeking greater transparency on China’s nuclear modernization and more theatre-level discussions between commanders.

A follow-up MMCA working group meeting is scheduled for 2026, China’s navy said.

