US President Donald Trump has said that he expects to have a role in choosing Iran’s next leader, after the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was assassinated last Saturday.

But within Iran, the mood is very different, Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports from Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

The mood, broadly is it that it “won’t happen again,” he said.

Vall was referring to the US-backed coup in 1953 that led to the ouster of democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh.

