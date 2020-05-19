U.S. City of Phoenix proclaims May 28 as ‘Azerbaijan National Day’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The City of Phoenix, which is the capital of the U.S. State of Arizona, has proclaimed May 28 as “Azerbaijan National Day” in the city.

The relevant proclamation was signed by the Mayor of Phoenix Kate Gallego, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told News.Az.

In the proclamation, the City Mayor notes that “on May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the Islamic world’s first secular democracy”.

The document stresses that since restoring its independence in 1991, “the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its freedom and independence, and has become one of the world’s fastest developing countries, the largest economy of the region and the biggest U.S. trade partner in the South Caucasus.” It further mentions that the United States was one of the first countries to recognize the Republic of Azerbaijan and establish full-fledged diplomatic relations with it.

The proclamation states that “every year, millions of Azerbaijanis around the world, including tens of thousands in the U.S. and many in the City of Phoenix observe May 28 as Azerbaijan National Day. They remember the contributions of their forefathers to the spread of democracy in nearby regions, as well as Central Asia and Middle East, as well as celebrate the remarkable achievements made by Azerbaijan as a free and independent nation.”

In conclusion, Mayor Gallego proclaims May 28 to be the “Azerbaijan National Day” in the City of Phoenix and urges all Phoenicians “to celebrate Azerbaijan’s list of milestones and achievements”.

News.Az