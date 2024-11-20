US closes embassy in Ukraine due to warning of potential large-scale air raid

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine closed on Wednesday following a warning about a possible significant air raid on November 20.

“The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place,” the embassy said in a statement, News.Az reports.The embassy also recommended U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.The warning came a day after Ukraine for the first time attacked the Russian territory with US-made ATACMS missiles.

