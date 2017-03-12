US co-chair: It is necessary to return to negotiations table at highest level

It is necessary to return to negotiations table at highest level, U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland said at a press conference on March 11 in Baku, APA reports.

He said that the first anniversary of the April incidents should be commemorated not on the frontline, but at the negotiations table.

“Currently, we have focused our work on realization of a high-level meeting”, he said.

The diplomat recalled that the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents have had meetings for many years and such meetings should be arranged again.

The diplomat added that all the three co-chairs see no military solution to the conflict.

According to Hoagland, the 25 years of the diplomatic activity have prevented tragic events. “Although the negotiations have remained inconclusive during the 25 years, the diplomatic activity aims to create certain conditions for resolution. The three countries’ governments and co-chairs will continue their efforts until the conflict sides show political will”, said the U.S. ambassador.

