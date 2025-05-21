US conducts Minuteman III ICBM test launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States successfully conducted the test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on May 21.

"An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California," the Vandenberg Base said in a press release, News.Az reports.

"ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition," the press release said.

The previous Minuteman III test launch was conducted in February; more than 300 launches have been made in all. The first Minuteman III ICBMs of the Minuteman missile family were developed in the late 1960s and have been in US service since the 1970s.

