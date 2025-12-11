US Congress moves to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced a bill to lift the restrictive Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, originally imposed during Bashar al-Assad’s rule. The move comes as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a broader defense spending package.

Representative Brian Mast of Florida said the bill gives Syria “a chance to chart a post-Assad future,” while noting that the White House could reimpose sanctions if deemed necessary. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote expected before year-end, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

If passed, the NDAA would repeal the 2019 Caesar Act, which targeted the Syrian government for war crimes during the 13-year civil war, and would require the White House to report on Syria’s efforts to combat Islamist fighters and protect religious and ethnic minorities.

Human rights advocates welcomed the decision, saying lifting the sanctions will support Syria’s economic recovery after years of devastation. The Caesar Act was enacted during Donald Trump’s first term, but following al-Assad’s ouster in December 2024, Trump has already removed many sanctions and met with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the post-Assad government.

This month, Syrians marked the one-year anniversary of al-Assad’s fall, celebrating with fireworks and prayers, while the country continues to recover from war damage. Syrian officials and central bank Governor Abdulkader Husrieh described the U.S. sanctions relief as crucial for economic stabilization. The UN Security Council has also lifted sanctions on al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, previously linked to ISIL and al-Qaeda.

