US congresswoman asserts Cuba is not a terrorist country

Congresswoman Barbara Lee argued before the US House of Representatives that Cuba is not a terrorist state and called for the continuation of normal relations between the two countries, News.az reports citing Cuba news .

While speaking before the plenary of the U.S. House of Representatives, Lee quoted a fragment of a letter signed by the Cuban Association of the United Nations in which it is stated that there is no evidence whatsoever capable of sustaining the aforementioned qualification.The congresswoman asked the Chairman of the session to insert in the minutes the quoted paragraph of the letter, which also states that the vast majority of the international community has recognized the lack of arguments to maintain Cuba on that list.She also said that even the specialized agencies of the US government attach great value to Cuba's cooperation and its fight against this scourge.She highlighted several arguments that make the accusation untenable, such as, for example, that there are many scientific discoveries on the island from which the US could benefit, according to Granma.The congresswoman gave as an example the existence of Heberprot-P, a treatment that prevents amputation due to diabetes, which is used all over the world, and said she has seen it in clinics, as well as its effectiveness, which is between 80 and 90 %.Despite the obstacles, she assured, Cuba has overcame them and has managed to get a U.S. company, Discovery Therapeutics Caribe, to develop the trials, which are currently in Phase III."All we want are normal relations with Cuba," Lee stressed.The aforementioned letter, on behalf of 130 organizations, movements, networks, groups and actors of the Cuban civil society, is addressed to the President of the United States, and reviews the serious impact on all sectors of the life of the Cuban people of the inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

