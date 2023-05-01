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Terrorist State
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A terrorist attack targeting a prominent member of a religious community in Azerbaijan was successfully foiled by the country's State Security Service (SSS), which apprehended two individuals involved in the plot.14 Jan 2025-10:35
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Congresswoman Barbara Lee argued before the US House of Representatives that Cuba is not a terrorist state and called for the continuation of normal relations between the two countries, News.az reports citing Cuba news.21 Dec 2024-16:59
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