US continues to work to resolve situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

The US continues to work to resolve the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on September 12, News.az reports.

"Secretary has been personally involved in this with multiple conversations just in the past week," he said.

Miller went on to add that as a longer-term matter, the two countries need to come to an ultimate agreement.

He also touched upon the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi route, through which food products from Russia passed today.

News.Az