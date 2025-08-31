US continues trade talks despite tariff ruling

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration is continuing to negotiate with trading partners and is hoping to strike new deals despite the tariff court ruling.

This was stated by the representative of the United States in trade negotiations, Jamison Greer, News.Az reports.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Aug. 29 that Trump lacked the authority to impose many of the tariffs now in place. "No, that's absolutely not the case," Greer told Fox News when asked if that meant the administration would not negotiate trade deals until a higher court ruled. "Our trading partners have been working very closely with us in negotiations."

Greer added that the Trump administration views the ruling as "nothing more than a setback" in its trade policies. "We certainly take this seriously, but we believe these tariffs are legal and necessary," he said.

The court's ruling affected U.S. tariffs on a number of countries, which Washington called retaliatory. The appeals court ruling also applies to tariffs Trump imposed in February on China, Canada and Mexico.

According to the court's ruling, the tariffs will remain in effect until at least October 14, a reprieve given to the Washington administration to prepare an appeal to the US Supreme Court.

News.Az