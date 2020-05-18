US coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US death toll from coronavirus reached 90,142 after 1,592 more fatalities were reported on Sunday.

The country's total cases surpassed 1.5 million and it continued to lead the world in cases and deaths related to the virus, according to data provided by Worldometer, an online source for international statistics, Anadolu Agency reports.

More than 339,000 people have recovered in the country, the Worldometer reported.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

According to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 4.66 million confirmed global infections with an excess of 312,200 deaths, while 1.7 million have recovered so far.

News.Az