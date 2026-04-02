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IRGC special unit commander reportedly killed in US-Israeli strikes

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IRGC special unit commander reportedly killed in US-Israeli strikes
Source: X sosial media platform

Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Fathalizadeh, commander of the “Fatehin” special unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been killed during US and Israeli strikes, News.Az reports, citing Defa press.  

The report stated that the senior IRGC officer was killed on Wednesday, April 1, amid what it described as the “War of Ramadan.”

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"General Mohammad Ali Fathalizadeh, commander of the Fatehin unit, yesterday (Wednesday), during the ‘War of Ramadan,’ achieved martyrdom and joined the ranks of fallen heroes," the agency said.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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