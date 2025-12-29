US cuts UN aid to $2B, sharp drop under Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will contribute only $2 billion to United Nations humanitarian assistance in 2026, a dramatic reduction from the $17 billion it has provided in recent years, officials said. The move comes as President Donald Trump’s administration continues to downsize its role in foreign aid.

The reduced funding will form a targeted pool for 17 countries, including Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Syria, and Ukraine. Afghanistan and Palestine are excluded, with funding for Gaza expected under a separate US plan, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Critics warn the cuts could worsen global crises, leaving millions without shelter, food, or medical aid. Earlier this year, the UN launched a $23 billion appeal for 2026, only half of which is expected to be met, forcing program reductions worldwide.

The Trump administration has also pushed UN agencies to “adapt, shrink or die” and aims to consolidate control over aid distribution through the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

UN officials have expressed concern about the impact of funding cuts, including potential surges in malnutrition, HIV/AIDS deaths, and disrupted services for refugees, particularly the Rohingya in Bangladesh and children in Nigeria.

