US deploys advanced system in Red Sea to detect potential Houthi attacks

The US Navy has successfully implemented an advanced analytical system in the Red Sea to enhance the detection of potential attacks by Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement on US vessels.

The system enables the Navy to take preemptive action to ensure the safety of its ships, according to Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "This tactical reachback has been a game-changer in creating tactical advantage at sea. It [system] takes data from multiple assets and sensors, [a] massive fusion effort into a single pane of glass," Defense One quoted him as saying. "We use this thing every day, if not every hour, every day when tactical intensity increases on decision-making," he added.The system relies on real-time communication between ships and US naval intelligence centers worldwide, with massive amounts of data being processed. Its effectiveness is enhanced by close cooperation with private companies specializing in satellite imagery and other intelligence. Additionally, artificial intelligence is employed, significantly accelerating the analysis of acquired images.

News.Az