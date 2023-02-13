US doesn’t see flying objects as part of extraterrestrial activity — White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US doesn’t believe the three flying objects that were shot down over North America in recent days were part of extraterrestrial activity, White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Again, there is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. I wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that. And it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it," she said.

US National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the US was unable to positively identify the aerial objects and continues to deal with the issues relates to these aircraft.

Washington didn’t believe the objects posed a direct threat to people on the ground.

"We are laser focused on confirming their nature and purpose, including through intensive efforts to collect debris in the remote locations where they have fallen," he said.

The objects posed threat to civilian aircraft, he said.

US President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to be in contact with their counterparts in allied countries about the matter.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command registered three unidentified objects last week, and two of them were then shot down over the US and the third one over Canada. The three objects were reported to be much smaller than the Chinese balloon, flew at a lower altitude and didn’t bear a resemblance to it. The last of them was shot down over Lake Huron on the border between the US and Canada, and its debris are thought to have fallen in Canadian waters.

News.Az