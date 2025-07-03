US dollar edges higher on trade optimism

British government bonds also tumbled on Wednesday, as a tearful appearance by Reeves in parliament a day after the government backed down on welfare reforms stoked fiscal concern.

The pound last fetched $1.3628, while the euro eased a touch to $1.1788, still near the September 2021 top it hit earlier this week. The yen was a tad weaker at 143.84 per dollar.

Currency strategist Carol Kong at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said market participants are worried Reeves could be replaced with someone less committed to the government's self-imposed fiscal rules and more willing to borrow.

"The pound can remain under downward pressure unless the U.K. government takes measures to restore market confidence in U.K. finances."

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was 0.11% higher at 96.862, remaining close to the 3-1/2-year lows it has been rooted to this week. The index is on course for a 0.5% drop for the week.

Investor attention will turn to the U.S. Labor Department's comprehensive employment report for June, due for release on Thursday ahead of the July 4 holiday, after data showed private payrolls fell for the first time in more than two years in June.

The private report, released by Automatic Data Processing on Wednesday, pushed traders to shift expectations of when the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates. Traders are pricing in a 25% chance of a cut in July versus 20% a day earlier, the CME FedWatch tool showed. "The ADP print has certainly raised the stakes for nonfarm payrolls," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore. "What could earlier have been interpreted as 'bad news is good news' (softer data pushing the Fed to cut) may now simply be seen as bad news, especially if recession concerns take hold." Ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States had struck a deal with Vietnam and that he could push other countries to reach similar agreements.