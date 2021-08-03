US donates over 110M COVID-19 vaccines to 60 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House announced on Tuesday that the US has shipped more than 110 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to more than 60 countries as the “global leader" in donations, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Biden administration called it a "major milestone," noting that it is more than all other countries' donations combined as per UN data, and "reflects the generosity of the American spirit."

When deciding which countries get vaccines and how many, the White House said the US considers several factors, including case rates, death rates, hospitalizations and a country's ability to administer vaccines to its people.

"This is a unique moment in history," said a statement. "We will continue to work with regional partners … to ensure these vaccines are delivered in a way that is equitable and follows the science and public health data."

The majority of vaccine doses are donated to African countries with other nations receiving a significant amount based on the number of COVID-19 cases.

Brazil has received 3 million vaccines, Argentina 3.5 million, Mexico 4 million and Bangladesh 5.5 million.

The administration also announced on Monday that current vaccine donations are "just the beginning" of the global effort, saying by the end of August, it will start shipping a half-billion Pfizer doses the US pledged to buy and donate to 100 low-income countries in need.

News.Az





