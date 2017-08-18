US drone crashes in southern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. drone crashed in southern Turkey for unknown reasons, the governor’s office said Thursday.

Adana province governor Mahmut Demirtas said, the drone came down in the Ceyhan district of Cokcapinar.

There were no deaths or injuries, Demirtas said, but a fire service has been dispatched to the region.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

News.Az

