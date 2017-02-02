Yandex metrika counter

US eases sanctions against Russia’s FSB

  • World
  • Share
US eases sanctions against Russia’s FSB

The US authorities eased sanctions against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), TASS reported.

This information is contained in the General License No. 1 posted on Feb. 2 by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department.

According to the license, all transactions and activities with participation of the Russian Federal Security Service, prohibited earlier by executive orders of the US president, are authorized with certain exceptions.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      