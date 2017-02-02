US eases sanctions against Russia’s FSB

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US authorities eased sanctions against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), TASS reported.

This information is contained in the General License No. 1 posted on Feb. 2 by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department.

According to the license, all transactions and activities with participation of the Russian Federal Security Service, prohibited earlier by executive orders of the US president, are authorized with certain exceptions.

News.Az

News.Az