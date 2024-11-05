US Election Day: Donald Trump cast his vote in Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President Donald Trump, who initially planned to vote by mail, returned to West Palm Beach, Florida, today to cast his ballot in person, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump and his wife Melania voted Tuesday morning at Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, about four miles from his Mar-a-Lago residence. His VP running mate J.D. Vance cast his vote Tuesday morning in his home state of Ohio, at a Catholic church in Cincinnati.Both VP Kamala Harris and VP nominee Tim Walz took advantage of early voting — Harris previously said she had voted by mail in her home state of California and Walz voted early last month in St. Paul, MN.After Trump cast his ballot he told reporters border security is his top issue, ahead of inflation.“We want people to come into our country, but they have to come in legally. I think it was a big issue. To me, that was the biggest issue,” Trump said. “Inflation is a disaster, but I think it’s a second issue.How can Trump, as a convicted felon, still vote, you may ask?Trump was convicted in Manhattan earlier this year of 34 counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes, Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.Under Florida law where Trump resides, if a voter has an out-of-state conviction, Florida will defer to that state’s laws for how a felon can regain his or her voting rights.Trump has the benefit of a 2021 New York law that allows people with felony convictions to vote as long as they’re not incarcerated at the time of the election.

News.Az