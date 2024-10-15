US election: Trump insists he is ‘healthier than Biden and Harris’

Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has defended his health in response to ongoing scrutiny from Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump insisted he is in better health than Harris, President Biden, and previous presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama, News.Az reports.Highlighting his medical transparency, Trump claimed he has released more health records than any other president and noted that he passed two cognitive exams, which his doctor described as "exceptional."Trump also emphasized that he is "far too busy" campaigning to release further medical records, with just 22 days left before the election. He framed his campaign as a mission to "take back our Country from the Radical Left people that are destroying it."

News.Az