U.S. embassies in Baku and Yerevan make statement in response to protest at Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Embassy in Baku and the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan have made statements in response to July 21 protest at Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles, Embassy of the United States of America to Azerbaijan told AzerTag.

The statement reads: “The U.S. Embassy in Baku and the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan condemn acts of violence as inconsistent with the universal principles of peaceful assembly and protest. The United States takes seriously its obligation to protect diplomatic facilities and is working with local law enforcement to support this effort. Freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are protected by the U.S. Constitution, however, acts of violence will be addressed by law enforcement as appropriate. We call on all demonstrators to engage peacefully and exercise restraint.”

News.Az

News.Az