US embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Fitr
The US Embassy in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, News.Az reports.
The embassy said on Twitter: "From the U.S. to all Azerbaijanis and all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr around the world, we send our sincerest greetings and congratulations. Eid Mubarak!”