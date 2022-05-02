US embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Fitr

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, News.Az reports.

The embassy said on Twitter: "From the U.S. to all Azerbaijanis and all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr around the world, we send our sincerest greetings and congratulations. Eid Mubarak!”

News.Az