Yandex metrika counter

US embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Fitr

  • Politics
  • Share
US embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Fitr

The US Embassy in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, News.Az reports.

The embassy said on Twitter: "From the U.S. to all Azerbaijanis and all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr around the world, we send our sincerest greetings and congratulations. Eid Mubarak!”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      