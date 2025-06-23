US embassy in Qatar lifts shelter-in-place order for Americans after Iran attack

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar has lifted the shelter-in-place order issued earlier today for Americans in the country.

The decision indicates that the US believes that the Iranian retaliation is over for now, News.Az reports citing foregin media.

The embassy says on its website that it will reopen tomorrow.

