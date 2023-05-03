US Embassy in Ukraine warns of heightened threat of missile attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Ukraine warned Wednesday of “an ongoing heightened threat of missile attacks,” including in Kyiv, News.az reports.

“In light of the recent uptick in strikes across Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric from Moscow, the Department of State cautions U.S. citizens of an ongoing heightened threat of missile attacks, including in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast,” the embassy said in a security alert.

In the alert, the embassy urged Americans “to observe air alarms, shelter appropriately, follow guidance from local authorities,” and take actions like immediately seeking shelter inside or going to the lowest level of their buildings “with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.”

“If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” it advised. “Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk,” the alert said. “After the attack, stay away from any debris.”

The US government has repeatedly warned Americans to leave Ukraine and not to travel there amid the ongoing war with Russia.

News.Az