US envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - VIDEO

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on Monday.

His visit is expected to be a lengthy one, according to Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

According to Yermak, the key topics of discussion will include defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, civilian protection, and enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and the US.

"Russia refuses to cease fire. Peace through strength is President Donald Trump's principle, and we support this approach," Yermak stated.

It’s worth noting that Kellogg had previously announced his upcoming visit to Kyiv.

According to Kellogg, he plans to stay in Ukraine for about a week.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, confirmed Kellogg was expected in Kyiv and also announced that more meetings would take place between Ukrainian and US representatives at various levels.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the US Special Envoy would be briefed on Russia's military capabilities and Ukraine's prospects. Zelenskyy instructed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov to provide this information.

“We are also preparing meetings between President Trump’s special representative and the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine as well as our intelligence agencies. The information will be comprehensive,” the president said.

