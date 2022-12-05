US, EU to continue supporting Ukraine in rebuilding its infrastructure – statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and the European Union are set to continue assisting Ukraine in rebuilding and securing its infrastructure, as well as to continue sanctions pressure on the Russia, this is according to a US-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council held in Washington on December 5, News.az reports citing the press service of the White House.

The United States and the European Union are set to continue assisting Ukraine in rebuilding and securing its infrastructure, as well as to continue sanctions pressure on the Russia. This is according to a US-EU Joint Statement of the Trade and Technology Council held in Washington on December 5.

The parties confirmed their commitment "to stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

In particular, according to the statement, the US and the EU "will continue supporting Ukraine in securing, maintaining, and rebuilding this infrastructure, including its telecommunications and internet infrastructure." They also promise "to impose severe and immediate costs on Russia" in particular "through unprecedented cooperation on sanctions-related export restrictions, and countering Russian disinformation."

"We will also hold Belarus to account for its complicity in Russia’s war," according to the document.

Besides that, as the authors of the statement noted that the situation in Ukraine once again revealed "an urgent need to identify and address supply chain vulnerabilities."

"The United States and the European Union recognize that the concentration of resources in key supply chains can expose our economies to challenging disruptions. We plan to explore coordinated actions to foster diversification and make key supply chains more resilient," the document says.

It also notes that the parties seek to create more favorable conditions for trade between the US and the EU through the exchange of information on existing export restrictions.

"We are taking additional steps to enhance enforcement collaboration between the United States and the European Union, including through the exchange of best practices as appropriate and with a view to promoting the consistent application of sanction-related export restrictions targeting Russia and Belarus through regular information exchange, including regarding authorization and denial decisions," the document says.

News.Az