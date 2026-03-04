US exempts Rosneft Germany from sanctions indefinitely

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. government will indefinitely exempt the German unit of Russian oil giant Rosneft from sanctions.

Germany’s local Rosneft assets, including a stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery — a key fuel supplier for Berlin, were placed under trusteeship in 2022 after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted decades-long energy ties, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The exemption is expected to reduce the risk of disruptions to German refining operations, especially amid rising volatility in global energy markets due to Middle East tensions.

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control may announce the decision formally on Friday. This move continues Washington’s earlier assurances that German Rosneft operations would be shielded from new U.S. energy sanctions.

