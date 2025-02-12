US federal authorities prepare for ‘large-scale’ immigration crackdown in Los Angeles

One of two documented immigrants with prior convictions detained by ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, is escorted into a vehicle at a Home Depot parking lot in Tucson, Arizona, January 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing for a “large-scale” immigration enforcement operation in the Los Angeles area before the end of February, according to a leaked document reviewed by The Los Angeles Times.

Compared to other large cities like Chicago and Denver, L.A. has so far been spared any sweeping immigration operations, though a federal law enforcement source who spoke with The Times said that agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration are being enlisted to assist with the impending enforcement raids here due to the size of the operation, News.Az reports, citing KTLA.

Advocates for undocumented residents in the city say immigrant communities are scared.

“We’re seeing workers not reporting to work and we’re seeing students too afraid to show up to school,” Henry Perez, a nonprofit organizer, told KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff.

Perez, who did not want to name the organization he works with because of the current political climate, said he has been working to facilitate peaceful student demonstrations downtown.

“It’s unfortunate that the Trump administration is willing to do that, impact the economy, impact the education of our community with these largely publicized raids,” he added.

Asked about the status of ICE raids in major cities, Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said the results have been positive but that he wants more.

“The numbers are good but not good enough,” he commented. “We got to get more.” Raids in other cities have primarily focused on undocumented immigrants with criminal background, though according to The Times reporting, the operation in L.A. is expected to include those who simply do not have legal status or those with an already pending removal order.

Since taking power, officials in the Trump administration have followed through on the promise of immigration enforcement raids in major U.S. cities.

As pro-immigration advocates, students and others continue to demonstrate against planned mass deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, many local nonprofits are working with undocumented residents to ensure they know their rights if federal agents show up at their homes, schools or places of work.

News.Az