US federal authorities prepare for ‘large-scale’ immigration crackdown in Los Angeles
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing for a “large-scale” immigration enforcement operation in the Los Angeles area before the end of February, according to a leaked document reviewed by The Los Angeles Times.
Compared to other large cities like Chicago and Denver, L.A. has so far been spared any sweeping immigration operations, though a federal law enforcement source who spoke with The Times said that agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration are being enlisted to assist with the impending enforcement raids here due to the size of the operation, News.Az reports, citing KTLA.
Advocates for undocumented residents in the city say immigrant communities are scared.
“We’re seeing workers not reporting to work and we’re seeing students too afraid to show up to school,” Henry Perez, a nonprofit organizer, told KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff.
“It’s unfortunate that the Trump administration is willing to do that, impact the economy, impact the education of our community with these largely publicized raids,” he added.
Asked about the status of ICE raids in major cities, Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said the results have been positive but that he wants more.
Since taking power, officials in the Trump administration have followed through on the promise of immigration enforcement raids in major U.S. cities.
As pro-immigration advocates, students and others continue to demonstrate against planned mass deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, many local nonprofits are working with undocumented residents to ensure they know their rights if federal agents show up at their homes, schools or places of work.