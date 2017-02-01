US Federal Reserve keeps interest rate at 0.5-0.75% range

The US Federal Reserve decided to the target range for the federal funds rate at 0.5-0.75 percent, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced on Wednesday, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1/2 to 3/4 percent," the release stated.

